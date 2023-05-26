ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — And we’re right back where we started.

After winning the first two games of its series with the Carolina Mudcats, the Down East Wood Ducks are all even after dropping a 4-2 decision on Friday. Down East (23-18) had a 1.5-game lead in the Carolina League North Division after winning the first two games. Carolina (24-18) now has a one-half-game lead in the standings after wins on Thursday and Friday.

The two teams will square off again Saturday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Carolina actually won it in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the ninth. After Jace Avina singled, Hedbert Perez connected on his first home run of the year, a shot to right-center, to win the game.

Down East took a 1-0 lead in the second on Yosy Galan’s sixth home run of the season. The lead expanded to 2-0 in the fourth on Gleider Figuereo’s sacrifice fly that scored Danyer Cueva.

Carolina got both of its runs before Perez’s heroics on bases-loaded walks in the fifth and eighth innings.