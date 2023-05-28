ZEBULON, N.C. – Saturday’s game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks was postponed due to inclement weather at Five County Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. at Five County Stadium, weather permitting. The Five County Stadium gates will open at noon for Sunday’s single-admission doubleheader.

Sunday’s doubleheader is single-admission, giving fans two games for the price of one. Sunday is additionally WakeMed Five County Family Sunday featuring $7 box seat level tickets for fans residing in one of Five County Stadium’s five counties including Wake County, Franklin County, Nash County, Johnston County and Wilson County.