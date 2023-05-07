FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — Sunday’s game between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Down East Wood Ducks has been canceled due to bad weather.

Persistent rain fell in the area during the day Sunday, making the conditions unplayable. The game will not be made up since the six-game series was the only regular-season meeting between the two teams.

After having Monday off, the Wood Ducks return to Grainger Stadium to host Delmarva in a six-game series that starts Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.