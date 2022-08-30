(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nine-run fifth inning lifted the Down East Wood Ducks to a 10-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Those nine runs turned a 1-1 tie into a convincing lead for the Wood Ducks (62-59). Fayetteville narrowed that lead to 10-4 on Zach Cole Jr.’s bases-clearing, three-RBI double in the sixth, but that’s as close as the Woodpeckers (49-71) would get to a comeback.

Liam Hicks kicked off Down East’s fifth-inning surge with a sacrifice fly that scored JoJo Blackmon. Yosy Galan then launched a two-run homer, Ian Moller drew a bases-loaded walk, and Blackmon continued the rally with a three-RBI triple. Blackmon would then score his second run of the inning on a wild pitch. Liam Hicks made it 10-1 with an RBI single.

Galan led Down East with three RBIs. He also had one of the Wood Ducks’ six stolen bases.

Cole had three RBIs for Fayetteville.