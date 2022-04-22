COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies used a five-run third and back-to-back homers in the sixth to capture their first win of the series 10-1 vs the Down East Wood Ducks Thursday night at Segra Park.

Columbia cracked the score column first, notching five consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning to get some much-needed runs. Third baseman Enrique Valdez got things started with a single into right field. The next batter, River Town drilled a double into the left-center gap to score Valdez all the way from first to put Columbia in front 1-0. The score ended an 18.1 inning scoreless drought for the home team.

The scoring didn’t stop there. Francis Grullon kept the line moving with an RBI single to left. After a Carter Jensen base knock to right, Guillermo Quintana cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to put Columbia up 4-0. Darryl Collins finished out the inning with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Quintana to put Columbia on top 5-0. Collins would receive another RBI in the fifth when he singled to score Jensen and give the home team a 6-0 lead.

The Fireflies put things out of reach in the sixth inning when Valdez and Town hit back-to-back homers off reliever Jose Corniell to put Columbia up 9-0. The back-to-back homers were the first for the Fireflies since Felix Familia and Kale Emhsoff did so August 1, 2021 against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Valdez finished the night 3-3 with the homer and three RBI to tie the team high at seven season RBI. His output helped the Fireflies score 10 runs for the first time since a 19-10 loss vs the RiverDogs September 1, 2021.

Luinder Avila (W, 1-2) was stellar in Thursday’s outing. The righty spun five scoreless frames and tallied half a dozen punchouts in his best outing of the young season so far.

The bullpen worked well behind Avila. Delvin Capellan was the first to get the ball. He spun two scoreless frames before Chase Wallace closed things out with two innings, allowing the lone run of the game in the ninth.

Columbia continues their series with Down East tomorrow evening at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 6.48 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and righty Josh Stephan (1-0, 2.00 ERA) counters for Down East.