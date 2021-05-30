Offensive struggles continue as Down East falls, loses series to Fredericksburg

KINSTON, N.C. – For the second time this series, the Down East Wood Ducks were no-hit past the fifth inning as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-2, Sunday afternoon at Grainger Stadium.

Down East falls to 15-9 on the season and are now in second place in the Low-A East Central division. Fredericksburg, which came in with just one win of the season, won the overall series, 4-2.

After six no-hit innings, the Wood Ducks (15-9) finally broke through against the Fredericksburg Nationals (5-19) with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dustin Harris ended the no-hitter with a single off Nationals reliever Tanner Driskill. Cristian Inoa followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

During the at-bat of Luisangel Acuña, Carter scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 7-1. With a runner on third, Xavier Valentin singled to score Inoa from third to make the score 7-2, but the scoring ended there.

Fredericksburg’s bats exploded with six runs in the first two innings. Down East had no answer for Mitchell Parker, who shut them down and had a no-hitter through six innings.

Mason Englert (1-1) took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Leury Tejada was first out of the bullpen. He pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Nick Lockhart made his first appearance with the Wood Ducks and allowed one run without a hit. He also issued four walks and tallied one strikeout in one inning of work. Joshua Javier pitched 1 2/3 innings allowing only two hits with three strikeouts. Spencer Mraz pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, without allowing a hit or walk and he struck out three batters.

With an off-day Monday, the Wood Ducks hit the road for 12 games. They start with six against the Carolina Mudcats (6/1 -6/6) followed by six against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6/8 – 6/13). Down East returns home on June 15 for a twelve-game homestand.