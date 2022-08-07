KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Abimelec Ortiz’s two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks a 4-3 victory over Frederick on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

Ortiz’s homer scored Ian Moller for the Wood Ducks (50-51), who salvaged a split of the series with the Nationals. It was also Ortiz’s third walkoff homer of the season.

Frederick scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning when Will Frizzell singled in Jacob Young. Down East tied it when Cameron Cauley singled to center, scoring Daniel Mateo.

Down East took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Yenci Pena reached on a throw error, allowing Miguel Villarroel to score. Frederick tied it in the fifth on a RBI sacrifice fly by Viandel Pena which scored Geraldi Diaz.

Will Frizzell’s solo homer to center gave Frederick a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

The Wood Ducks return to the road for a series at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.