FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks held Fredericksburg to three hits in a 6-2 win over the Nationals on Thursday night.

Emiliano Teodo got the Wood Ducks off to a hot start on the mound, striking out 11 batters in four hitless innings. Jose Corniell pitched four innings in relief, allowing two hits and one run. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa and Nick Lockhart closed out the game for the Wood Ducks.

Yosy Galan led Down East with two RBIs. Fredericksburg’s J.T. Arruda and Christopher De La Cruz both had one RBI.

Solo homers from Abimelec Ortiz and Daniel Mateo gave the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Ortiz drove in another run one inning later on a sacrifice fly.

Arruda put the Nationals on the board with a solo homer in the eighth inning. The Wood Ducks responded in the top of the ninth with Galan’s two-RBI double and Marcus Smith’s RBI single.

A bases-loaded walk drawn by De La Cruz added the Nationals’ second and final run in the bottom of the ninth.