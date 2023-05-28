ZEBULON, N.C. – Sunday’s doubleheader between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks was canceled due to wet grounds and inclement weather at Five County Stadium.

Officials said the games will not be made up.

The Mudcats (24-18) have a one-half-game lead over the Wood Ducks in the Carolina League North Division standings. The Wood Ducks return to Grainger Stadium for a six-game home series with Columbia Fireflies (28-17), who lead the Carolina League South Division. The first game is Tuesday at 7 p.m.