CHARLESTON, SC — The Charleston RiverDogs scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning and that was all they needed to secure a 1-0 win at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Wednesday. The game was halted by a lighting strike in the bottom of the fifth inning with Cristopher Barete at the plate. The game as played in front of fans.

In the bottom of the opening frame, Brayden Taylor worked a leadoff walk against Down East starting pitcher Aidan Curry. He advanced to second on a groundout by Cooper Kinney and moved to third on a passed ball. With the infield drawn in, Xavier Isaac bounced a ball over the head of first baseman Anthony Calarco and into right field to give the RiverDogs (27-16, 54-55) a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Ian Seymour was outstanding in his fourth appearance with the club. The southpaw faced the minimum through 4.0 scoreless innings, recording five strikeouts. The only base runner he allowed came via walk in the third. Alex Cook struck out three in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The third installment of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez will make his debut with the RiverDogs as the starter. The Wood Ducks will send LHP Thomas Ireland (0-0, 0.00) to the hill.