KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got a run in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn’t push across the tying run as the Charleston RiverDogs took a 4-3 victory Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

The two teams split the six-game series. The Wood Ducks (24-27) hit the road for the next two weeks, playing at Kannapolis starting Tuesday and at Lynchburg on June 14-19.

Charleston got two runs in the first inning when Carson Williams hit a two-run homer off Down East starting pitcher Winston Santos (2-1). Down East got a run back when Alejandro Osuna scored on a throwing error after Efrenyer Narvaez lined out to Charleston pitcher Neraldo Catalina.

Charleston got single runs in the third and fourth innings for a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Yosy Galan singled and moved to second two outs later on a single by Yenci Pena. Junior Paniagua singled in Galan to cut the margin to one before Osuna grounded out to end the game.