KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Charleston RiverDogs scored nine runs over the final two innings to pull away for a 13-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East’s Efrenyer Narvaez drove in the first Wood Ducks run with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Yosy Galan’s solo homer in the seventh was the second and final run.

Charleston’s Bobby Seymour had four hits, four runs and four RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth. Mason Auer had three hits, three runs and three RBIs for the RiverDogs (32-15). Abiezel Ramirez homered and finished with three RBIs.

Charleston outhit the Wood Ducks 11-6. The Wood Ducks (22-25) committed five errors.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.