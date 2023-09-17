KINSTON, N.C. — The 2023 postseason has been déjà vu all over again for Charleston so far.

Sparked by a two-run jack from No. 9 #Rays prospect Colton Ledbetter, the RiverDogs secured a Game 1 win in the Carolina League Finals: https://t.co/9iNoAL4oQD pic.twitter.com/liCgil4m1h — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 17, 2023

Just like 2022, the RiverDogs have made it to the Carolina League Finals and secured a victory in Game 1. After bringing the power and racking up 18 runs to clinch the semifinals, Charleston showcased its pitching prowess to win on Sunday against the Down East Wood Ducks, winning 4-2.

Woodies fall to the RiverDogs in game 1 of the Championship series. The Wood Ducks are headed on the road for games 2 & 3! // @nclottery pic.twitter.com/mApn9077m0 — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) September 17, 2023

After allowing two runs in the first frame, starter Jonny Cuevas proceeded to fan a career-high eight batters in five innings. The bullpen kept it going with four scoreless frames.

Offensively, the load was carried by 2023 second-round pick Colton Ledbetter. The No. 9 Rays prospect drove in three of the four RiverDogs runs, with a pair coming on a game-tying homer in the sixth. The other two runs came on bases-loaded walks in the seventh.

Down East outfielder Jojo Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a two-run jack in the first inning, upping his OPS to 1.044 in the playoffs.

Game 2 of the series will be Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in Charleston. If the RiverDogs win, they capture the Carolina League title. If Down East wins, a deciding Game 3 will be played Wednesday, also at 7:05 p.m.