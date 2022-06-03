KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Strong pitching helped the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Down East Wood Ducks 6-2 Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Charleston pitchers Ben Peoples, Jonny Cuevas and Kyle Whitten combined to hold the Wood Ducks to four hits.

Down East’s Maximo Acosta had an RBI double in the fourth inning. Jose Rodriguez drove in the second run with a single in the eighth inning.

Rodriguez had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Wood Ducks.

Oneill Manzueta had two RBIs for Charleston. Mason Auer had three hits and scored two runs.

