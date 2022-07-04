(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After four scoreless innings, the Down East Wood Ducks scored at least one run in each of the five remaining frames on their way to a 9-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Monday.

Down East’s Jose Rodriguez finished a triple shy of the cycle. He tallied a team-high three RBIs. Maximo Acosta added three hits, two runs and an RBI. Junior Paniagua scored twice as well.

The Wood Ducks (39-37) logged six stolen bases.

Gavin Collyer was the winning pitcher. He tallied seven strikeouts while allowing three hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Kai Wynyard struck out five batters in 2 1/3 clean innings. The Woodpeckers scored two runs on Jackson Leath in the ninth inning.

Jaxon Hallmark, Rainier Rivas and Tyler Whitaker collected RBIs for the Woodpeckers (33-42).

