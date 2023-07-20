KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Salem Red Sox scored five runs in the final two innings to beat the Down East Wood Ducks 8-3 on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

The game was tied at 3-3 before Salem (40-43 overall, 10-10 second half) broke it open late. Down East (47-35, 10-11), which has lost five of its last six, dropped below Salem in the Carolina League North second-half standings.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the eighth inning.

Salem got both its runs on singles in the eighth. In the ninth, a single plated another run for the Red Sox before a wild pitch led to the final run.

Ian Moller had an RBI double in the third for Down East. He also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Wood Ducks a 3-1 lead before Salem tied it in the sixth.

The two teams play again Friday at 7 at Grainger Stadium.