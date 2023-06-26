SALEM, Va. (WNCT) — The Salem Red Sox scored all seven of its runs in the third inning to take a 7-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks in the series finale on Sunday.

On Friday, the Wood Ducks did the same thing in its 7-4 win over Salem, scoring all seven runs in the second inning. Sunday’s win allowed Salem (31-35) to take three of four from the Wood Ducks (39-25). Two of the games in the series were canceled due to rain.

Salem got its seven runs through a fielder’s choice, hit by pitch, a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch, a fielding error and a double.

Down East is home for a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats that begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. It’s the first of 12 straight games before the first-half break. The Wood Ducks will play at Kannapolis during the week of July 4.