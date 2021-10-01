Season tickets for 2022 Down East Wood Ducks season starts Friday

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks announced Friday that season tickets for the 2022 season are officially available for purchase.

Full season, half season, and undated ticket vouchers are available to purchase either online or from the Wood Ducks team offices.

In 2022, the Low-A East will be playing a 132-game schedule which means that fans will be able to enjoy 66 games at Historic Grainger Stadium. The full-season ticket package is $395 and includes a seat sticker, card, early entry, and a discount at the team store. Full-season ticket holders will be excited to learn of new perks, that will be announced at a later date.

The half-season ticket package is $295 and includes a card, early entry, and a team store discount. Undated ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any regular-season home game and must be purchased in increments of $10.

Down East will start 2022 on the road with three games against the Carolina Mudcats (April 8th – 10th). The home opener is April 12th and will be against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Of the 66 home games, 11 are in April, 14 in May, 14 in June, 9 in July, 14 in August, and 4 in September.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling John McCormick at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am-4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!