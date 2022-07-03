KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A three-run second inning was enough for the Down East Wood Ducks as they picked up a 4-1 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

A bases-loaded walk to Liam Hicks scored Maximo Acosta to give the Wood Ducks (38-36) a 1-0 lead in the second. Alejandro then singled to right to push across Efrenyer Narvaez and Josy Galan to bump the lead to 3-0.

The Wood Ducks got another run in the sixth when Galen hit his 10th homer of the season. Kannapolis (31-43) got its lone run in the top of the ninth.

Mitch Bratt (2-2) got the start and win for Down East, giving up no runs on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over five innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen limited Kannapolis to one other hit.

Down East and Kannapolis play a special Sunday night game that will be capped off with fireworks from WNCT. The game starts at 6 p.m.