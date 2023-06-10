SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds suffered their third defeat week to the Down East Wood Ducks as they fell on Friday night, 14-6.

Down East (31-20) used the home run ball to grab an early lead as Yosy Galan sent a three-run shot over the wall in left to make it 3-0 Wood Ducks.

But Delmarva quickly chipped away in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Isaac Bellony. Noelberth Romero then scored Samuel Basallo on an RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Shorebirds (25-29) tied the game on an RBI double by Erison Placencia to even the score at three.

The Shorebirds then took the lead in the next frame on a solo home run by Carter Young, giving Delmarva their first advantage of the night at 4-3.

But in the fifth, Down East turned the game on its head by scoring seven runs with the big swing coming from Cam Cauley who hit a three-run home run to make it a 10-4 game in favor of the Wood Ducks.

The scoring continued in the eighth as they scored three more runs with RBIs coming from Zion Bannister, Gleider Figuereo, and Yosy Galan.

Delmarva did manufacture a run in the eighth on a single by Carter Young followed by a throwing error that allowed Adam Crampton to score, cutting the Down East edge to 13-5.

Bannister added another RBI with a double in the ninth to make it 14-5. The Shorebirds answered that run with a groundout by Trendon Craig but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Wood Ducks took game four, 14-6.

Down East reliever Wyatt Sparks (1-0) earned the win for the Wood Ducks with Deivy Cruz (4-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

Carter Young continued his excellent week for the Shorebirds with two more hits, including his third home run of the season in the fourth inning to put Delmarva ahead. Trendon Craig reached base twice with a hit and an RBI in his first game since the middle of April, and Isaac Bellony picked up his 9th RBI in 11 games with the Shorebirds to highlight the top offensive performers.

Delmarva will look to get back in the series on Saturday night as Bradley Brehmer gets the start against Luis Ramirez for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.