Shorebirds top Wood Ducks with walk-off single, is 12th lead surrendered by bullpen in 2021

SALISBURY, Md. – After taking the 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh, the Down East Wood Ducks lost 4-3 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night.

After winning four of their last five games to end July, the Wood Ducks pitching staff starts the month of August with their 12th lead surrendered loss of the season.

After two scoreless innings, Delmarva (44-34) put a run on the board in the bottom of the third and added one more in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-0 lead.

Down East (43-35) had no answer for the Shorebirds’ pitching staff through the first six innings before finally breaking through in the top of the seventh. Luisangel Acuña reached first on a fielding error to start the inning. Keyber Rodriguez followed with a single to put runners on first and second.

After Cristian Inoa flew out, Acuña tagged up from second and went to third. With runners at the corners, Angel Aponte reached on a fielding error to score Acuña to make the score 2-1 and Rodriguez went to third on the play. With runners at the corners again, Aponte stole second and Alejandro Osuna doubled to score both runners to put the Woodies ahead, 3-2.

Fayetteville scored the tying run on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and then hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to take the 4-3 win.

Gavin Collyer did not factor into the decision, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Mason Cole contributed two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Destin Dotson allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts, as he pitched 1 2/3 innings. Spencer Mraz (L, 3-4) took the loss, allowing one run, on one hit with two walks while pitching 2/3 of an inning.

The series continues tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP John Matthews (2-3, 7.01) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks tomorrow and Delmarva will counter with RHP Shane Davis (4-4, 6.75).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!