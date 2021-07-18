Six-run second inning lifts Wood Ducks to win over Delmarva

KINSTON, N.C. – Thanks to a six-run second inning, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds, 6-3 Sunday afternoon.

Keithron Moss led the way with his third triple in two games and three RBI, earning the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Down East (36-29) plated six runs in the bottom of the second against Delmarva starter Griffin McLarty (L, 1-6) and sent 11 batters to the plate. Keyber Rodriguez led off with a single and advanced to third on a single by Angel Aponte. With Thomas Saggese batting, Aponte was thrown out trying to steal second but Rodriguez advanced home on the throw to give the Wood Ducks the 1-0 lead.

With two outs, Jose Acosta singled, Alejandro Osuna and Jayce Easley walked to load the bases. Moss continued his hot hitting with a three-run triple to push the lead to 4-0. With Moss on third, Luisangel Acuña walked to put runners at the corners. Acuña stole second and Moss stole home for the 5-0 lead. Cody Freeman walked to put runners at first and second and Rodriguez singled to score Acuña to give the Wood Ducks a 6-0 lead.

Delmarva (39-25) responded with two runs in the second and a run in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Englert took the no-decision as he allowed two runs on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings of work. Mason Cole (W, 1-0) contributed three scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout. Jesus Linarez pitched two innings with one run allowed on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Marc Church (S, 1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts en route to his first save of the season.

With an off day scheduled Monday, the Wood Ducks hit the road for six games against the Carolina Mudcats starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. The starters for that series have not been announced.

