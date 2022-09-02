KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Gavin Collyer tossed six innings of one-hit baseball and the Wood Ducks broke open a scoreless game with a three-run fifth inning in a 5-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

Collyer (6-4) gave up one run, struck out five and walked one to get the win. Florencio Serrano pitched the final three innings, giving up a hit with four strikeouts for his first save of the season.

The Wood Ducks scored first when Marcus Smith singled in Yeison Morrobel in the fifth. Cameron Cauley later stole second base and Marcus Smith scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. A wild pitch then scored Cauley to make it 3-0.

The Wood Ducks added a run in the sixth on a RBI single by Yeison Morrobel that scored Villarroel. In the seventh, Smith scored on a groundout by Cauley.

The Wood Ducks continue their homestand against the Woodpeckers on Saturday at 5 p.m.