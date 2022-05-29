KINSTON, N.C. — A three-run fifth inning helped the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the final game of their six-game series on Sunday.

The Wood Ducks benefitted from seven stolen bases and solid pitching by starter Winston Santos (2-0), who struck out 10 over seven innings to get the win.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there for Fayetteville.

The Woodies tied the game in the bottom of the first with Maximo Acosta hitting an RBI single, driving in Cam Cauley. In the bottom of the fifth, Marcus Smith stole second and third on back-to-back pitches. He was driven in on a single from Acosta, giving him his second RBI of the day. On the next at-bat, Tucker Mitchell drilled a ball deep over the left-field wall for a 4-1 lead.

After a double in the bottom of the sixth by Yosy Galan, he stole third and was brought in on an RBI single by Cam Cauley for the final tally

The Wood Ducks took the series five games to one.

The Wood Ducks (21-24) will be back next week on Tuesday to face the Charleston RiverDogs. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.