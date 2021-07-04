Strong pitching helps Wood Ducks bounce back against Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – After struggling the past two games, the Down East Wood Ducks got back in the win column with a 4-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Saturday night. The bullpen helped secure the win as they only allowed one base runner over the final 2 2/3 innings.

The Wood Ducks (30-22) opened the scoring for the third time this series against Myrtle Beach RHP José Miguel Gonzalez (L, 2-2). Keithron Moss led off the top of the third with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Luisangel Acuña doubled to score Moss and Down East took the 1-0 lead.

Acuña advanced to third on a ground out by Dustin Harris and scored on a Cody Freeman single to put the Wood Ducks up 2-0. Another wild pitch allowed Freeman to advanced to second and Keyber Rodriguez then reached on an error, which put runners at first and third. In the ensuing at-bat, Alejandro Osuna doubled to score Freeman for the 3-0 lead but Rodriguez was thrown out trying to score to end the top of the third.

Myrtle Beach (23-29) answered with a run in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Down East added an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Moss led off with a triple and Acuña walked. With runners at the corners, Harris hit a sac fly to score Moss to put the Woodies ahead, 4-1.

The Pelicans added one more run in the bottom of the seventh to bring the score to 4-2.

Krauth (W, 2-2) earned his second win of the season and was named the Suddenlink Player of the game. He pitched a career-high 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Jesus Linarez pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, issuing one walk and notching one strikeout. Spencer Mraz (S, 5) pitched the final inning and tallied two strikeouts en route to his fifth save of the season.

The series concludes tomorrow between the Pelicans and the Wood Ducks at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mason Englert (4-1, 3.13) toes the rubber for the Woodies and Myrtle Beach will counter with LHP Didier Vargas (2-2, 4.68)

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!