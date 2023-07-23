KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East’s struggles continued as the Salem Red Sox rallied for six runs in the third inning for a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

Salem took four of six in the series, the third straight the Wood Ducks have lost since winning the first-half Carolina League North Division title. Down East (48-37 overall, 11-13) is now one-half game out of last place in the second-half standings.

The Wood Ducks, who have lost seven of their last nine games, will look to right things at Fayetteville starting Tuesday.

Down East scored four runs in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. Gleider Figuereo singled in Griffin Cheney for a 1-0 lead. Erick Alvarez singled in Figuereo and Andres Mesa doubled in Jesus Moreno and Alvarez.

In the top of the third, Salem’s Jhostynxon Garcia hit a bases-loaded double that tied the game at 4-4. Luis Ravelo and Albertson Asigen each singled in runs to give the Red Sox a 6-4 lead.

The Wood Ducks got runners at third base in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t get the runs across.