KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Texas Rangers and the Down East Wood Ducks have announced the opening-day roster after spring training camp.

The initial 30-man roster includes 16 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders. Four of the Rangers’ top 30 prospects are on the Wood Ducks roster: No. 6 Brock Porter (P), No. 13 Yeison Morrobel (OF), No. 19 Gleider Figuereo (IF) and No. 29 Danyer Cueva (IF).

The roster has some familiar faces returning to the Wood Ducks. There are 20 players on the initial roster that have previously played for the Wood Ducks. Each spent part or all of 2022 with Down East.

Pitchers: Jose Corniell, Aidan Curry, Josh Gessner, Jackson Leath, Dylan Maclean, DJ McCarty, Damian Mendoza, Ivan Oviedo, and Adrian Rodriguez

Catchers: Tucker Mitchell, Ian Moller and Konner Piotto

Outfielders: Jojo Blackmon, Yosy Galan and Yeison Morrobel

Infielders: Cameron Cauley, Danyer Cueva, Gleider Figuereo, Abimelec Ortiz and Miguel Villarroel.

The roster is subject to change before Opening Day on April 6 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as part of a three-game homestand.

Fans can purchase tickets online and find out more information about the team at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. You can follow the Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.