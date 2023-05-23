ARLINGTON, Texas (WNCT) — The Texas Rangers on Tuesday announced the sale of two of its minor league affiliates, the Down East Wood Ducks and the Hickory Crawdads.

The Rangers announced the sale of both teams to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates several Minor League teams connected to Major League Baseball. The press release was first posted by Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks on his Facebook page.

Both teams will maintain their current front-office staff and will remain with the Texas Rangers under the ownership of DBH. The press release states “DBH aims to elevate fan and player experiences, deepen local and national engagement and further the minor league baseball ecosystem through direct partnership with MLB on opportunities like sponsorship and merchandising as well as creating best-in-class facilities for player development.”

The press release also states the move will be reviewed and approved by MLB Professional Development Leagues “and is expected to close promptly, subject to the satisfaction of other standard closing conditions.”

This puts the future of the Wood Ducks in Kinston into question. Patrick Johnson of 943TheGame.com reported on his radio show a couple of weeks back that DBH would move the Wood Ducks to Spartanburg, S.C. sometime in the near future, possibly as early as 2026.

“Diamond Baseball Holdings is planning on purchasing the Down East Wood Ducks from the Texas Rangers. Announcement is “imminent.” Confirms what was mentioned by HH this morning on Talk of the Town. Spartanburg, SC is the eventual destination for this club. Could happen as early as 2026. Reported all this on my afternoon show on @943TheGame.”

Down East has been an affiliate of the Rangers since 2017 and has played in the Carolina League after the team was purchased in August of 2016 and moved from the California League. Down East has a lease with the City of Kinston and Grainger Stadium through 2031.

Last Thursday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy told WNCT’s Caitlin Richards “I don’t foresee them leaving at all” when asked about the future of the Wood Ducks.

“Down East Wood Ducks are amazing. We hope to keep them here forever,” Hardy said. “I don’t foresee them leaving at all, and I look forward to having them in our community for a long time. That’s where we are there.

“You may have heard a lot, but I can assure you that they love being here and we love having them here.”