The pits: Wood Ducks, playing as Avacados, fall in extras to Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks, playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East fell to the Carolina Mudcats, playing as the Pescados de Carolina 7-6 on Friday night.

Dustin Harris earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game, going 1-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs.

After falling behind 4-0, the Avocados Luchadores (25-20) plated three runs against Pescados starter Brock Begue. With one out, Luisangel Acuña walked and scored on a two-run home run by Harris to cut the deficit in half, 4-2. Keyber Rodriguez followed with a double and then scored on a two-out triple by Xavier Valentin to pull the Avocados to within one, 4-3.

The Pescados (28-16) added two more runs in the top of the second. The Avocados answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Antonio Cabello worked a leadoff walk and scored on a two-run home run by Keithron Moss to cut the deficit to 6-5.

The Avocados tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Harris worked a walk and scored on a two-out single by Cristian Inoa to tie the game at six.

The game remained tied until the top of the tenth when the Pescados pushed the go-ahead run across the plate for the 7-6 lead. The Avocados got the tying run to second but Inoa lined out to the shortstop to end the game.

Leury Tejada took the no-decision in his first start of the season. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Nick Lockhart pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Teodoro Ortega pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three walks and one strikeout. Josh Smith pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Jesus Linarez (L, 0-1), took the loss as he pitched the final inning, he allowed one unearned run with one walk and one strikeout.

The series continues Saturday and it remains Copa Weekend. The Wood Ducks will take the field as the Avocados Luchadores and Carolina will play as the Pescados. The Avocados will start RHP Nick Krauth (0-2, 3.52) and the Pescados will counter with LHP Brendan Murphy (3-1, 3.25)

