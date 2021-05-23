Three-run first inning pushes Down East past Charleston in series finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. – After scoring three runs in the ninth Saturday, the Down East Wood Ducks (13-5), playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East, scored early and never looked back as they took the finale, 4-0, against the Charleston RiverDogs (9-9), playing as Los Perros Santos on Sunday afternoon.

With this win, the Wood Ducks have won their second road series of the season and continue to sit atop the Low-A East Central Division.

The Woodies kept the momentum going from last night, plating three runs in the first inning. Evan Carter led off with a walk but was forced out at second on a groundball by Luisangel Acuña. With Acuña on first, Dustin Harris singled to put runners on first and second.

Keyber Rodriguez continued his hitting streak with a single to load the bases with one out. Cody Freeman grounded out to Charleston starter José Lopez, but Acuña scored to put Down East ahead 1-0. Cristian Inoa followed with a single to score Harris and Rodriguez to push the Wood Ducks lead to 3-0.

The Woodies added an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Jayce Easley led off with a double and advanced to third on a fielding error by RiverDogs left fielder Alexander Ovalles. Carter walked to put runners at the corners and stole second as Acuña struck out. With one out, Easley scored on a sac fly by Harris to increase the Down East lead to 4-0.

Mason Englert (1-0) earned his first win of the season after a fantastic outing. He pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Ben Anderson was first out of the bullpen for Down East and he pitched two perfect innings and tallied four strikeouts. Josh Smith pitched one shutout inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Leury Tejada pitched the final inning. He allowed only one hit and tallied two strikeouts.

With a scheduled off day Monday Down East returns home to take on the Fredericksburg Nationals for a six-game series at Grainger Stadium. The starters for Tuesday’s game have not been announced by either team.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. -5 p.m.). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!