KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers scored three runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 4-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

The Wood Ducks (36-35) and Cannon Ballers (30-41) were taking part in a special Wednesday morning game as part of Camp Day.

Down East led 1-0 before Kannapolis got all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Wilfred Veras hit a solo home run that tied the game at 1-1. Victor Torres later hit a two-run homer that scored Misael Gonzalez for a 3-1 lead.

The Cannon Ballers added their last run in the fifth when Benyamin Bailey singled in Wes Kath.

Down East took a 1-0 lead in the second on a RBI single by Abimelec Ortiz that drove in Maximo Acosta. Ian Moller hit a solo homer in the eighth for the Wood Ducks’ final run.

Hunter Dollander (1-0) got the win for Kannapolis, giving up a run on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Emiliano Teodo (2-3) took the loss for Down East, giving up three earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The two teams will play again on Thursday at 7 p.m.