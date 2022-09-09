SALISBURY Md. – Adam Crampton drove in two and scored a run, Conor Grady and Trace Bright combined for 6.1 scoreless innings of relief, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 3-1 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Shorebirds (48-81, 27-37) held the Wood Ducks (65-65, 32-32) two or fewer runs for the third time in four games this week.

Down East got on the board first in the second inning thanks to a Tucker Mitchell solo homer, his fourth of the season.

The Shorebirds answered right back in the bottom of the second. Isaac Bellony singled to start the frame and Noelberth Romero doubled him to third. After a strikeout, Adam Crampton plated both runners with a base hit up the middle. The Shorebirds loaded the bases later in the inning with two away, before a passed ball allowed Crampton to score to make it 3-1, the score by which the game ended.

Conor Grady (6-10) fired 4.1 scoreless frames in relief to earn the win for the Shorebirds. Grady struck out seven, giving him an even 100 for the season. He also walked two and allowed just one hit.

DJ McCarty (0-1) suffered the loss for Down East, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks, striking out two.

Trace Bright worked two scoreless innings to close the game for Delmarva, earning the save, his first of the season. Bright allowed a hit and walk while striking out one.

The Shorebirds continue their series with the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.