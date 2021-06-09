Three-run sixth inning pushes Down East past Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Thanks to a three-run sixth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-3, Wednesday night.

After collecting only four hits Tuesday night, the bats woke up as Down East totaled 14 hits with six hitters notching a multi-hit game.

The Wood Ducks (19-12) broke the game open in the top of the sixth as they pushed three runs across the plate. Randy Florentino started the inning with a single and Obie Ricumstrict followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. Jayce Easley grounded into a fielder’s choice with Ricumstrict being forced out at second which put runners at the corners. Evan Carter doubled to score Florentino and Easley to push the Down East lead to 5-1.

Dustin Harris followed with a triple to score Carter as the lead increased to 6-1, in favor of the Wood Ducks.

Down East opened the scoring in the top of the second against Fayetteville (13-18). Luisangel Acuña led off with a single and advanced to second on a sac bunt from Cristian Inoa. With two outs, Florentino walked to put runners on first and second. Ricumstrict singled to score Acuña for the 1-0 lead. With runners at the corners, Easley singled to score Florentino from third as the Wood Ducks pushed their lead to 2-0.

The Woodies added insurance in the top of the fourth with a run. Florentino doubled with one out and then scored on another Ricumstrict double as Down East padded their lead to 3-0. Fayetteville cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the fourth off a solo homerun to bring the score to 3-1.

Fayetteville added a run both the bottom of the seventh and eighth. A two-out RBI single in the seventh by Shay Whitcomb and a solo homerun in the eighth courtesy of Nerio Rodriguez cut the Down East lead to 6-3.

Wyatt Sparks (W, 1-0) pitched a season-high six innings with one run allowed on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts, en route to his first win of the season and was tonight’s Player of the Game, presented by Suddenlink.

Ben Anderson pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Joe Corbett (S, 4) earned the save after pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Down East will send RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.97) while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Jayson Schroeder (1-1, 6.32)

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri, 9am -4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!