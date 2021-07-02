Untimely walks contribute to Wood Ducks’ loss again

Down East Wood Ducks

by: Matt Davis, Down East Wood Ducks

Posted: / Updated:

(Logos from Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans; Jason O. Boyd, WNCT illustration)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks issued untimely walks in a 7-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Friday night. In addition, the offense was shut down as they only tallied three hits.

For the second night in a row, the Down East Wood Ducks (29-22) bullpen surrendered bases-loaded walks in a close ballgame. After two scoreless innings, Myrtle Beach (23-28) loaded the bases in the bottom of the third against Woodies starter Orceli Gomez (L, 0-1), who made his Down East debut. Leury Tejada entered with the bases loaded and proceeded to issue back-to-back walks to put Myrtle Beach ahead 2-0.

Down East managed to get on the board in the top of the fourth. With one out, Cody Freeman walked and advanced to second as Cristian Inoa reached on a fielding error by Pelicans left fielder Jordan Nwogu. Alejandro Osuna walked to load the bases and Obie Ricumstrict walked to score Freeman from third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Playoff dates, format announced for 2021 Minor League Baseball season

Myrtle Beach added another run against Tejada in the bottom of the sixth to pad their lead to 3-1. After a pitching change, Ben Anderson entered and allowed two more runs to cross the plate to give the Pelicans a 5-1 lead.

The Wood Ducks cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the eighth against Pelicans reliever Jarod Wright. Keithron Moss led off with a single and advanced to second on a groundout by Luisangel Acuña. Dustin Harris grounded out in the next at-bat and Moss went to third. After a pitching change, Moss scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

The Pelicans tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-2 lead to secure the win.

With two hits and a run scored, Moss earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Gomez (0-1) took the loss in his Wood Ducks debut, pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Tejada pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Anderson went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (1-2, 3.44) gets the start for Down East and Myrtle Beach will turn to RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (2-1, 3.86)

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV