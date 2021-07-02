Untimely walks contribute to Wood Ducks’ loss again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks issued untimely walks in a 7-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Friday night. In addition, the offense was shut down as they only tallied three hits.

For the second night in a row, the Down East Wood Ducks (29-22) bullpen surrendered bases-loaded walks in a close ballgame. After two scoreless innings, Myrtle Beach (23-28) loaded the bases in the bottom of the third against Woodies starter Orceli Gomez (L, 0-1), who made his Down East debut. Leury Tejada entered with the bases loaded and proceeded to issue back-to-back walks to put Myrtle Beach ahead 2-0.

Down East managed to get on the board in the top of the fourth. With one out, Cody Freeman walked and advanced to second as Cristian Inoa reached on a fielding error by Pelicans left fielder Jordan Nwogu. Alejandro Osuna walked to load the bases and Obie Ricumstrict walked to score Freeman from third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Myrtle Beach added another run against Tejada in the bottom of the sixth to pad their lead to 3-1. After a pitching change, Ben Anderson entered and allowed two more runs to cross the plate to give the Pelicans a 5-1 lead.

The Wood Ducks cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the eighth against Pelicans reliever Jarod Wright. Keithron Moss led off with a single and advanced to second on a groundout by Luisangel Acuña. Dustin Harris grounded out in the next at-bat and Moss went to third. After a pitching change, Moss scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

The Pelicans tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-2 lead to secure the win.

With two hits and a run scored, Moss earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Gomez (0-1) took the loss in his Wood Ducks debut, pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Tejada pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Anderson went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (1-2, 3.44) gets the start for Down East and Myrtle Beach will turn to RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (2-1, 3.86)

