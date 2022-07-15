KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks — temporarily using their Copa de la Diversion identity, Avocados Luchadores de Down East — defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-3 on Friday night.

Miguel Villarroel led Down East with four RBIs, and Maximo Acosta added two more.

Josh Stephan (4-2) picked up the win on the mound. He tallied six strikeouts and allowed six hits and two runs in five innings. Reliever Florencio Serrano earned a hold after allowing two hits and a run in three innings. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa earned the save.

Enrique Valdez, Guillermo Quintana and Kyle Hayes recorded one RBI apiece for Columbia.

Solo homers by Valdez and Hayes gave Columbia a 2-0 lead in the second inning. In the bottom of the second, Villarroel drove in three runs with a double, and later scored on Acosta’s RBI double.

Villaorroel came through again in the third inning, hitting an RBI single that scored Liam Hicks.

Quintana hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, and was thrown out while trying to stretch it into a double.

Acosta drove in one more run with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

