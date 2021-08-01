Weather halts play between Wood Ducks, Woodpeckers

KINSTON, N.C. – After taking a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fourth, the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers entered a rain delay and were eventually suspended in the bottom of the fourth, Sunday afternoon.

The Woodpeckers return to Grainger Stadium for a six-game series starting, Tuesday, August 24. The suspended game will be made up at 4:30 p.m. as a nine-inning game, while the originally scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning game after the suspended game is completed.

After falling behind 1-0, Down East (43-34) answered with three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Keyber Rodriguez led off with a walk and advanced to third on a double by Cristian Inoa. With one out, Alejandro Osuna crushed his second home run of the series, to put the Woodies ahead 3-1.

Fayetteville (33-44) managed to plate a run in the top of the third on the 12th error of the series by Down East to pull to within one run, 3-2.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Dustin Harris smacked his 10th home run of the season as the lead increased to 4-2. After a walk to Rodriguez, Osuna doubled to plate Rodriguez and give the Woodies a 5-2 lead.

In his first start with the Wood Ducks, Jesus Linarez pitched two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Teodoro Ortega contributed two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with one walk.

The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth and was eventually called after rain made the field conditions unplayable.

With an off day scheduled for Monday, the Wood Ducks travel to Salisbury, Md., to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds for a six-game series starting on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The starters for that series have not yet been announced.