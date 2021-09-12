White Ks 10 as Woodies take finale in Zebulon, extend division lead to three

ZEBULON, N.C. – Despite falling behind early, the Down East Wood Ducks clubbed three home runs against the Carolina Mudcats, taking the 5-2 win Sunday afternoon.

Owen White (W, 2-1) finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

For the second night in a row, Carolina (65-49) struck first in the bottom of the first, this time with two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Down East (68-46) tied the game in the top of the second. With two outs, Thomas Saggese doubled and came around to score on a two-run home run (3) by Randy Florentino.

The Wood Ducks took their first lead in the top of the third. With one out, Aaron Zavala blasted a solo home run (1), his first with Down East, to give them a 3-2 lead.

The bats continued swing in the top of the sixth for the Woodies. With one out, Keyber Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. Freeman doubled home Rodriguez for the 4-2 lead, but was thrown out trying to advance to third. With the bases empty, Saggese hit a solo home run (10) to increase the lead to three, 5-2.

White (W, 2-1) tossed six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts. Leury Tejada contributed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one. Eudrys Mañon (S, 6) shut the door with one scoreless inning and tallied two strikeouts en route to his sixth save of the season.

With an off day Monday, the Wood Ducks return home for the final six games of the 2021 season to host the Charleston RiverDogs. The starters for that series have not been announced.

