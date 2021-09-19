White tosses seven no-hit innings as Wood Ducks win, qualify for postseason with Salem loss

KINSTON, N.C. – Thanks to a three-run first inning, the Down East Wood Ducks took the 5-2 win against the Charleston RiverDogs, Sunday afternoon.

Owen White took a no-hitter to the eighth inning and finished with 11 strikeouts to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Delmarva’s 9-7 win over Salem means the Wood Ducks have qualified for the second year in a row for the postseason. The Wood Ducks earned the second seed and will host the Charleston River Dogs Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

WOODIES ARE POSTSEASON BOUND! Delmarva wins 9-7! — Down East Wood Ducks (@GoWoodDucks) September 19, 2021

The Wood Ducks won four of the final six games against Charleston.

Down East (72-48) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jayce Easley led off with a double and Luisangel Acuña walked to put runners on first and second. Aaron Zavala hit a groundball to the pitcher, who attempted to throw to second but the ball went to center field. Easley scored on the error for the 1-0 lead and Acuña advanced to third. During Cristian Inoa’s at-bat, Charleston starter Franklin Dacosta attempted a pickoff throw but threw it away and that scored Acuña from third for the 2-0 lead. Zavala advanced to third on the error and scored on a sac fly by Inoa to give the Woodies a 3-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Keyber Rodriguez blasted a solo home run (5) for the 4-0 lead.

Down East continued to pad their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Cody Freeman led off the inning by reaching on a fielding error and then stole second and third. With one out, Rodriguez singled to plate Freeman to put the Woodies ahead 5-0.

Charleston (82-38) plated their first runs of the game in the top of the eighth. After 7 1/3 no-hit innings, their first hit was a single by Johan Lopez and with two outs, Patrick Merino hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2.

White (W, 3-1) tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts. Leury Tejada (S, 3) earned the save, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings allowing just one hit and striking out one.

