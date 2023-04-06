GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks will open their season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston on Thursday.

Down East Wood Ducks, City of Kinston eager for home opener

Fans that are eager for the season even showed up at their practice on Wednesday as they get ready to cheer for their team.

Manager Carlos Maldonado and players Cameron Cauley, Jackson Leath and Tucker Mitchell spoke about their expectations for this season, getting to know their new teammates, what they worked on during the offseason and even give some insight on the new rules in baseball.

