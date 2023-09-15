KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks are heading to another Carolina League championship series.

YOUR WOODIES ARE HEADED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/OMXpbfVK1X — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) September 16, 2023

The Wood Ducks scored the winning run in the top of the 11th inning to kick off the wild celebration and eliminate the Carolina Mudcats, 4-3, on Friday at Grainger Stadium. The win gives the Wood Ducks the Northern Division title after winning the series, 2-1.

The Wood Ducks, who won the first-half title in the Northern Division, will now face the Charleston RiverDogs, who eliminated Myrtle Beach on Friday, 18-4, to win the Southern Division title in their best-of-three series, 2-1.

Down East will host Charleston on Sunday at Grainger Stadium at a time still to be determined. The best-of-three series continues Tuesday at Charleston at 7:05 p.m. A deciding third game, if necessary, is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Charleston.

The Wood Ducks led 2-0 after Konner Piotto doubled in Quincy Scott and Miguel Villarroel in the bottom of the first. However, the Mudcats tied it with two of their own in the eighth on a Luke Adams two-run home run that scored Reidy Mercado.

The game went to extra innings where both teams scored in the 10th inning. Carolina got its run when Reidy Mercado, who started out at second, scored on Dylan O’Rae’s single. In the bottom of the 10th, Down East scored when Devin Hurdle singled in Ian Moller.

In the 11th, Wady Mendez started at second base, moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vilarroel for the winning run to set off the celebration.