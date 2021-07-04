Wood Ducks allow 12 unanswered runs in loss to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Inconsistent play continues to haunt the Down East Wood Ducks as they fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12-3 Sunday night.

The Wood Ducks had one of their worst all-around games, striking out 14 times and losing by the widest margin of the season (9).

Down East (30-23) opened the scoring right away in the top of the first against Myrtle Beach starter Didier Vargas (W, 3-2). Keithron Moss led off with a ground-rule double and scored on a single by Dustin Harris.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the top of the third with two runs. Jayce Easley led off with a double and stole third (29) with one out. Harris singled again and Easley scored to put Down East ahead 2-0. During the at-bat of Keyber Rodriguez, Harris stole second (15) and scored on a double by Rodriguez for the 3-0 lead.

The bats for Myrtle Beach (24-29) exploded as they put up 12 unanswered runs, including a five-run fourth inning, against Down East pitching to take a commanding 12-3 lead.

Thanks to a two-for-four night with two RBIs, Harris earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Englert (L, 4-2) took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. John Matthews pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Joshua Javier contributed 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts. Florencio Serrano pitched 1/3 of an inning. Nick Lockhart allowed three runs on four hits in one inning of work.

With an off-day tomorrow, the Wood Ducks continue their 12-game road trip with six against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers starting Tuesday, July 6th. The starters for the series have not been announced.

