Wood Ducks announce 2021 schedule, season starts May 4, first home game on May 11

KINSTON, N.C. – Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the 2021 schedules for all 120 Minor League Clubs, including the Down East Wood Ducks.

The AAA clubs are scheduled for a 142 game season with all AA, High A and Low A clubs scheduled for a 120 game season. A feature of the 120 game seasons is that all series will be six games. In addition, all series will start on Tuesday and end on Sunday, so the Wood Ducks are scheduled to play 20 six-game series with 10 of these at home and 10 on the road.

The Down East Wood Ducks are scheduled to start their inaugural campaign in the Low A –East League on the road as they head to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, May 4th to take on their new Central Division foe. The Woodies are scheduled to start their home schedule the following week as they take on long-time rival Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday, May 11th.



The 2021 schedule is weighted with games versus the other three Central Division teams so the Woodies will take on the Mudcats, Cannon Ballers and Fayetteville Woodpeckers for 14 of their 20 series. The other six series feature a home and home with one team from the North Division (Delmarva Shorebirds – Orioles affiliate) and one team from the South Division (Charleston RiverDogs – Rays affiliate) with one home series vs the North Division, Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals affiliate) and one road series vs. the South Division, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs affiliates)



Season tickets for the 2021 season are being held for individuals who paid for their 2020 season tickets. Additional ticket information, including single-game ticket sales, will be released at a later date.