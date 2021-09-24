Wood Ducks announce 2022 schedule with 132 games; six-game series return

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks announced Friday, their schedule for the 2022 Minor League Baseball season. The Low-A East will play a 132-game schedule and the Wood Ducks will host 66 games at Grainger Stadium.

Opening Day for the Low-A East in 2022 is scheduled for Friday, April 8th. The Wood Ducks will play a three-game series, Friday – Sunday on the road against the Carolina Mudcats. Down East will host their first six-game series at Grainger Stadium starting Tuesday, April 12th against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

CLICK HERE to download the 2022 schedule

The Woodies will play Carolina, Fayetteville, and Kannapolis; their central division foes, 24 times throughout the 2022 season. Their out-of-division games will be played against the Columbia Fireflies (South, 12x), Charleston RiverDogs (South, 12x), Delmarva Shorebirds (North, 6x), Fredericksburg Nationals (North, 12x), Lynchburg Hillcats (North, 12x), and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (South, 6x).

The Woodies’ 132-game schedule breaks down to 20 games in April (11 at home), 26 in May (14 at home), 26 in June (14 at home), and 24 in July (nine at home), 26 in August (14 at home), and 10 in September (four at home). There will be a four-day break from July 18th – 21st that coincides with the MLB All-Star break. The second half of the season begins on July 22nd with the Wood Ducks starting on the road for two weeks against the Mudcats and RiverDogs.

The Woodies will play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers from June 28th – July 3rd. Fans can plan on an extravagant Independence Day Weekend at Grainger Stadium.

Season tickets will go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 am. Full-season ticket packages are $395, half-season ticket packages will be $295 and undated ticket vouchers are $10 each and must be purchased in increments of 10. Individual tickets and the 2022 Promotional Calendar will be released at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling John McCormick at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am -4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!