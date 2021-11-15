Wood Ducks announce times for 2022 regular-season games

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks have announced the first pitch times for their 66 home games in 2022.

Similar to 2021, Tuesday – Friday games will start at 7 p.m. and Sunday games are scheduled for 1 p.m. starts. Saturdays are now slated for 5 p.m. with Monday being a league-wide off day.

With Easter falling on the Sunday of the first homestand, the Down East Wood Ducks have scheduled a doubleheader for Saturday, April 16 starting at 4 p.m. The games will be seven innings and game two will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The Wood Ducks have three Education/Camp Days during the 2022 season. Wednesday, April 27, Wednesday, June 29, and Wednesday, July 13 will all start at 11 a.m. Per the new PDL guidelines of Major League Baseball, the games prior to the 11 a.m. starts will begin at 6 p.m. (4/26, 6/28, 7/12).

The Woodies will host their Independence Day Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch and will be followed by an amazing firework show celebrating America.

Down East will start the 2022 season on the road against the Carolina Mudcats on Friday, April 8. They return to Grainger Stadium for their first homestand on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

A printable schedule with times can be found here. *All game dates and times are subject to change.*

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am -4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!