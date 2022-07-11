KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (3-2) against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with one game being postponed due to weather.

The Wood Ducks will be starting a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies (11-4), the Class-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday. The Wood Ducks will be playing as the Avocados Luchadores for the entire series.

Tuesday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 6 pm

Wednesday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 11 am

Thursday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 7 pm

Friday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 7 pm

Saturday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 5 pm

Sunday: Avocados Luchadores vs Fireflies: 1 pm

The Fireflies have eight of the top 30 prospects in the Kansas City Royals system according to MLB.com. This includes four pitchers, righthanders Ben Kudrna, Ben Hernandez and Shane Panzini and lefthander Frank Mozzicato, two outfielders, Erik Pena and Darryl Collins and three infielders, Carter Jensen, Daniel Vasquez. Most recently the Fireflies are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines. This Wednesday is our last camp day of the season. The game is at 11 am.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. The Wood Ducks are giving away Avocados Luchadores hats to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by MedSource Pharmacy and the UPS Store.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is the fourth jersey giveaway of the season. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Avocados Luchadores jersey to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog’s day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.