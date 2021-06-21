Wood Ducks begin second half of homestand Tuesday vs. Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks wrap up their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats, starting Tuesday.

The two teams will play each other 25 more times this season and the Wood Ducks currently hold a 6-5 record against the Mudcats. The last time they played at Grainger Stadium, the series was split 3-3.

The series starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Saturday’s contest will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.

It’s Copa weekend at Grainger Stadium! For the first time ever, the Wood Ducks will be debuting their Avocados Luchadores de Down East jerseys, which will be worn on Friday and Saturday. Come enjoy Copa weekend with a Copa Chip Bowl giveaway, presented by Deep River Snacks for the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Grainger Stadium.

Copa de la Diversión or “Fun Cup” is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm).

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 6 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Copa Chip Bowl Giveaway presented by Deep River Snacks – First 1,000 fans

Sunday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 1 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*