KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got their six-game homestand with the Delmarva Shorebirds off to a good start with an 8-2 victory on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

A five-run sixth inning blew open a 3-2 lead by the Wood Ducks (16-10). The two teams play again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in an Education Day game.

Delmarva (14-12) scored the first run in the second inning. Down East came back with two in the bottom of the second when Gleider Figuereo hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot that scored Anthony Gutierrez.

The Wood Ducks extended their lead to 3-1 thanks to a RBI double by Cameron Cauley that scored Danyer Cueva. After Delmarva got a run back in the top of the sixth, the Wood Ducks added five more runs for the final margin. Ian Moller had a RBI single, Abimelec Ortiz hit a two-run homer and Yosy Galan hit his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!