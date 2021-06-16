Wood Ducks’ bullpen struggles again as Kannapolis scores four in last two innings in 6-2 win

KINSTON, N.C. – For the second night in a row, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as the bullpen allowed another late-inning rally, resulting in a 6-2 loss Wednesday night.

The Wood Ducks have struggled against the Kannapolis bullpen as they’ve been held scoreless over 10 2/3 innings.

After a scoreless first inning, Kannapolis (9-28) struck first again with a run in the top of the second.

Down East (22-15) answered in the bottom of the third with a run. In his debut, Alejandro Osuna started the inning with a single for his first hit with the Wood Ducks. Randy Florentino followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. Antonio Cabello singled to left field and Osuna scored from second to tie the game at one.

The Wood Ducks took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Thomas Saggese led off with a walk and Cristian Inoa singled to put runners on first and second. Xavier Valentin singled to score Saggese from second to give Down East the 2-1 lead.

Kannapolis added a run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at two, courtesy of an RBI single from Jose Rodriguez. The Cannon Ballers took the lead with two runs in the eighth and they added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth for the 6-2 lead.

Wyatt Sparks took the no-decision as he pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Leury Tejada (L, 1-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings with three runs allowed on six hits with three strikeouts. Nic Laio pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch at 7 p.m. Down East will send RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 4.37) and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Chase Solesky (1-3, 4.56).

