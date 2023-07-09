KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers made a two-run first inning stick as they held on to beat the Down East Wood Ducks 2-1 on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks (45-30, overall, dropped into a first-place tie in the second half of the Carolina League North Division with a loss and a Delmarva win. Both teams are 8-6 in the second half.

Kannapolis (43-36 overall, 8-6 second half) is now tied with Columbia for first in the Carolina League South Division. Kannapolis and Down East play the final game of their series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Chris Lanzilli doubled in two runs in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 Kannapolis lead. It stayed that way until Down East’s Erick Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Gutierrez.

After Sunday’s game, the Wood Ducks will be off until July 14 when they host Charleston.