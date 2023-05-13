KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks scored two runs in the first inning but were shut out after that, falling to Delmarva, 7-2, on Friday at Grainger Stadium.

The loss was the second straight for Down East (17-12) after winning the first two games of the series. The two teams play Saturday night in Kinston at 5 p.m.

Down East took the lead in the first on a solo homer by Abimelec Ortiz, his fifth of the season. Gleider Figuereo later singled in Yeiso Morrobel to make it 2-0.

After that, Delmarva got single runs in the third, fifth and sixth before scoring four more in the ninth